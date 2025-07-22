Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HERD stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1618 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

