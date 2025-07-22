Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 893.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 3.1%

AFRM stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.