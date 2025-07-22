Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter.

FLQL opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

