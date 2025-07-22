Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,343,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,505,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GFL opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

