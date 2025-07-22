Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

