Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.5%

COIN opened at $413.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,245,915 shares of company stock worth $447,462,456. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.