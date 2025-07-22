Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

