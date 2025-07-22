Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWB opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
