Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.