Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

