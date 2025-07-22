Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

View Our Latest Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.