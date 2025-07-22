Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

