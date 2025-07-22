Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $255.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.