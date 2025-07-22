Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

