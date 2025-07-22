Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

