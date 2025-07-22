Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 596.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

