Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 365,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

