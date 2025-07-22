Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,948 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

