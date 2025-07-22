Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,363,000 after purchasing an additional 734,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Regency Centers by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of REG opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

