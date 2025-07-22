Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Popular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Popular by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 515,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.