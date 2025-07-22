Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

