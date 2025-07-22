Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 312,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

