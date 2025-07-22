Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 157,547 Shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

ERIC stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

