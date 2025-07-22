Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,112 Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 67.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 482,352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.2%

Weatherford International stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

