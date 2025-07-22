Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

