Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,877 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,371,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,199,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,169,000 after buying an additional 2,444,508 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

