Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,837 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,409,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,484,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

