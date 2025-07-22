Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,856 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Hotels Group worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 722.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

