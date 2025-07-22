Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 732,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $142.13. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

