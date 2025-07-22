Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,125 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after buying an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,384 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

