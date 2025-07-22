Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,532 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Beverage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $9,718,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

