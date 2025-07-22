Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,387 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

