Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $8.08 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 365,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gold Fields by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.