Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $310.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.01 and a 12-month high of $405.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

