Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.63. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

