Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 242.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

