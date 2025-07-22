EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG), waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada and North America. It operates through RNG production; and Organic Waste and Composting segments. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

