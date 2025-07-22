Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Evertec worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 19.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 16.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In related news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,457,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,027.96. This trade represents a 30.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Evertec’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

