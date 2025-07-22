Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after acquiring an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,874,000 after buying an additional 235,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,051,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,288,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after buying an additional 376,689 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

