F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $19.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 4,759,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

