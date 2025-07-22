F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $15.99 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,531,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,694,000 after acquiring an additional 114,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 655,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

