Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

