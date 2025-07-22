Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,968,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

