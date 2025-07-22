Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after purchasing an additional 816,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

