First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.78% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AFSM opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

