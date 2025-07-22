First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,777,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,124,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.