Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Insider George Hill Sells 1,500 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $142.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five Below by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

