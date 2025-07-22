Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 150,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE FNV opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

