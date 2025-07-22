Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.