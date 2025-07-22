General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in General Motors by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

