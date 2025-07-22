GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 3,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.